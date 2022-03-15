Three men arrested in alleged Cleveland drug trafficking operation; accused of shipping 1,100 pounds of cocaine from Mexico

Authorities made the announcement during a brief press conference Tuesday afternoon.

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio and Drug Enforcement Administration officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to announce the indictment and arrests of alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in the city of Cleveland.

The individuals arrested include:

Christopher Ficklin, Cleveland Heights

Robert Atkinson, Cleveland

David Gomez-Orrantio

The three men are accused of being a part of an operation that brought more than 1,100 pounds of cocaine to Cleveland from Mexico. They are accused of sending $13 million back to Mexico in drug trafficking proceeds.

Ficklin and Atkinson were each arrested on Tuesday morning, with an additional 22 pounds of cocaine being found during Atkinson's arrest. Gomez-Orrantio, who is a native of Mexico, was arrested in connection with the indictment at the U.S.-Mexico border over the weekend and had $20,000 on him at the time of his arrest.

It is alleged that in the summer of 2020, Gomez-Orrantio shipped cocaine to a Cleveland warehouse owned by Ficklin. Ficklin proceeded to supply that cocaine to Atkinson and others to be redistributed in the Cleveland area.

More arrests are expected as a result of the years' long investigation.

We streamed the entire press conference, which you can watch in full below:

MORE HEADLINES: