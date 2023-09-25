Authorities said Michigan officers took the teenager into custody "on an unrelated matter" Sept. 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 14-year-old has been arrested after allegedly making bomb threats against the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge.

In a news release, Covington Police said the 14-year-old from Kenton County has been charged with four counts of terroristic threatening.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force partners, Covington Police and the Boone County Sheriff's Department all investigated this incident according to the release.

"As a reminder, hoax threats are not a joke," FBI Louisville wrote on social media. "They put innocent people at risk and drain law enforcement resources."

Because the suspect is a juvenile, no other information is available.

