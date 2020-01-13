TOLEDO, Ohio — Three men are in custody after robbing the Valero Stop and Shop gas station on Monroe and Douglas early Monday morning.

According to Toledo police, the three armed men entered the gas station demanding cash. All three were wearing masks and got away with an undetermined amount of money before running off on foot.

Detectives say all three were taken into custody just a short distance away at a home on Saint Bernard Street. Footprints led police to the house.

RELATED: North Toledo man accused of splashing blood at officer; Charged with assault

RELATED: Owner of severely abused dog, Bogey, to face animal cruelty charges

Nobody was hurt in the robbery.





