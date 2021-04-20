Update: 'Armed and dangerous' robbery suspect in custody in Monroe

The Monroe Police Department has taken Trealajonte Tigney, 28, into custody.

MONROE, Mich. — A suspect is now in the custody of Monroe police, accused of two robberies and one attempted robbery on April 19.

An arrest warrant was issued for Trealajonte Tigney, 28. On Friday, officers arrested Tigney at his Monroe Township home and took him to the Monroe County jail.

Tigney was arraigned Monday on multiple charges and bond was set at $450,000.

On the morning of April 19, three armed robberies - two successful and the other attempted - occurred in Monroe.

The suspect fled and was described by Monroe police as armed and dangerous.

The first incident was an attempted robbery at the Stop and Go gas station on 802 S. Monroe St. The suspect, identified by police as Tigney, was said to have had a box cutter and fled the scene without obtaining any money from the store.

Several minutes later, Tigney allegedly moved on to the Marathon gas station on 504 S. Telegraph Road and committed an armed robbery using a box cutter. The suspect fled the scene after stealing money from the cash register.

By the afternoon of April 19, the same suspect stole money out of a cash register from Jake’s Liquor at 1092 N. Dixie Hwy.