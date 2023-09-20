x
Police respond to west Toledo convenience store for armed robbery; suspect accused of stealing vapes

The suspect allegedly aimed a handgun at a witness during the Sept. 14 robbery.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a west Toledo convenience store that occurred on Sept. 14 in which an armed suspect allegedly stole several items of merchandise. 

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the Stop & Go in the 2500 block of Laskey Road at approximately 1:12 p.m. regarding a robbery. Upon arrival, witnesses told police an unknown suspect entered the store, grabbed cases of vapes and then walked to a vehicle had had parked on the north side of the store. 

One of the witnesses followed the suspect to his car. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the witness, who then ran back into the store. The suspect was described in a police report as wearing all black with a sweatshirt with a depiction of a white skull with a hard hat on it. The suspect was also wearing white shoe and thick construction type gloves.

The suspect was reportedly driving a black Pontiac G6. Police claimed they responded to the 900 block of Ambia where a vehicle matching that description was found, but no suspect was in custody at the time of the report. 

If you have information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. 

