Armed robbery at Hicksville gas station early Saturday

HICKSVILLE, Ohio — At approximately 1:34 a.m. Saturday, the Hicksville Police Department responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Shell Spee-D-Mart gas station.

Minutes before police arrived, two Black males entered the store with handguns demanding money. The suspects took cash and lottery tickets before leaving the store on foot.

A Defiance County Sheriff's Office K-9 tracked the two individuals to where it is believed to be the location of where the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Currently, the description of the suspect's vehicle is unknown.

One suspect is believed to be around 6'0-6'2 and was seen wearing a black hoody, black pants, black and white tennis shoes, and a Cleveland Indians flat bill hat.

The second suspect is believed to be 5'7-5'9 with facial hair and was seen wearing diamond stud earrings, dark blue pants with a small white Nike logo pattern, a dark blue long sleeve shirt and a black flat bill hat with a red brim and red lettering.

Both suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information please contact the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661 or message them on their Facebook page.