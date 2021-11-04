Armed robber hits Petersburg gas station, demands clerk turn on fuel pumps

The suspect is described as a known, regular customer and is being sought, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

PETERSBURG, Michigan — A gas station in Petersburg was robbed on Friday night by a regular customer, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

According to a news release, a 29-year-old man with a gun robbed the Lightning Quick Gas & Go on Saline Street. Deputies were sent to the gas station around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

The store clerk reported a male suspect had a firearm and demanded that the clerk turn on the fuel pumps.

The suspect, who was a passenger in a vehicle, pumped fuel into the vehicle and then headed southbound on Saline Street.

The vehicle and its driver were found and authorities questioned the driver on Saturday. The suspect, a regular customer, has been identified as a 29-year-old male from Petersburg. His name was not released.

The sheriff's office is following up on leads, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said and will provide additional information when the suspect is located.