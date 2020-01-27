UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A Mount Blanchard man led authorities on a two-county car chase, after which he dumped his vehicle and fled into a wooded area on Saturday, Hancock County officials said. Luke Bowman, 23, was apprehended and taken into custody.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reported they were in a vehicle pursuit coming into Hancock County. Wyandot County authorities said that the vehicle drove down a long lane into a woods on County Road 273, where they had lost sight of the vehicle. It was reported that the suspect was believed to be armed.

Hancock County deputies, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, set up a perimeter. The Hancock County Unmanned Aerial Vehicle team, along with the Sheriff’s Office K-9, units responded to the scene with a drone. The suspect was located by the drone and a Hancock County deputy.

Bowman failed to comply with orders and attempted to flee on foot. A Hancock County deputy apprehended the suspect and took him into custody. No injuries were reported to anyone involved.

Bowman was taken into custody on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office will also be forwarding charges in their jurisdiction.