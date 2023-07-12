Authorities looking for suspect in south Toledo breaking and entering incident

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in an incident in south Toledo that occurred last month.
In a social media post made to Facebook, Toledo police said the suspect is accused of Breaking and Entering at a building in the 1700 block of Arlington Avenue.
If you have any information regarding this incident or know the identity of the suspect, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
Police provided several photos of the suspect, including the following:
