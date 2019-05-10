Jessica Kropp, 38, was arrested on September 24 after the Flippin (city) police officer who pulled her over found that she had five outstanding warrants for her arrest.

According to the affidavit, the arresting officer pulled Kropp over for driving with expired tags. Kropp notified the officer that it was not her car and also that her license was suspended.

The officer ran Kropp's name through the system and proceeded to arrest her after there wasn't only a confirmation of the suspended license, but five active warrants as well: (failure to appear warrant out of Flippin, two failure to appear warrants out of Marion County, one failure to appear warrant out of Mountain Home, and a non-payment of fine warrant out of Cotter, the affidavit states.)

According to court documents, the officer said, "are you serious?" once he noticed a small plastic bag full of what appeared to be meth, fashioned as a bow in Kropp's hair.

She said, "what?" I said, "you have a bow in your hair, made from a bag of meth." She said, "sh--, I didn't know that was here, someone else put that there and I didn't know what it was." (Source: Affidavit of Kropp's arrest)

Kropp was also found with other various drug paraphernalia and allegedly cooperated with police. She was arrested for possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended drivers license, and no liability insurance.

Her bond was set at $20,000.

