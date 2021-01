Officers pursued the suspects after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle from Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Monday.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Two people are in custody following a police chase in the Village of Archbold Monday.

According to the Archbold Police Department, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle just after 4:30 p.m. The incident occurred at Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep, located at 1935 S. Defiance St.

Officers responded to the call and pursued the suspects, eventually taking two into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.