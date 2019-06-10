FINDLAY, Ohio — Officers were called to a house in Findlay Saturday on a report of a stolen car with a young child inside, according to police.

Police say they contacted different jurisdictions in the area and the Ohio State Highway Patrol was able to locate the vehicle on I-75 in Wood County.

Troopers tried to stop the car but the suspect fled north escalating the incident to a pursuit involving the Toledo Police Department as well, according to the Findlay police.

Police say officers were able to stop the car in the 300 block of N. Byrne Road in Toledo. The suspect, who was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Gilliland from Arcadia, Ohio, tried to flee again but this time on foot.

According to police, he was apprehended after a shot pursuit and was taken into custody by Ohio State Highway Patrol in Hancock County on kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle charges.

Police say the child was not injured in the incident.

