April death of 60-year-old Toledo man ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma

This is the 24th homicide in Toledo so far this year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Coroner's Office has ruled the April death of a 60-year-old man a homicide, bringing the city's total homicides to 24 so far this year.

Keith McVicker suffered blunt head trauma in an incident April 24 and was examined April 30, the coroner's office said. The manager of Jordan's Place bar on Euclid Avenue told WTOL she found McVicker unresponsive in his apartment above the bar.

On Wednesday, TPD said they were looking to speak to multiple unidentified individuals regarding the crime. Those people are not considered suspects at this time.