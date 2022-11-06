Possible burglary caught on camera at south Toledo vape shop

Video appears to show two unidentified people drive a car into the front of the store before climbing through a window and leaving with armfuls of merchandise.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a possible burglary at a south Toledo retail store was caught on camera on Friday morning.

It happened at the Vape Station on Glendale Ave. and Byrne Rd. around 6 a.m.

Security footage of the building’s exterior shows a car being violently driven into the front of the store, shattering glass onto the sidewalk.

After one of the people gets out of the car they leave the passenger door open. When the driver backs away from the building, the open car door strikes a pillar in the front of the building, folding the door back on itself.

Eventually, the driver and passenger appear to climb through a broken window into the store.

After a short time, they climb back out the window with what appears to be items from the store and drive away quickly.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing masks.

On Saturday, a window at the store was boarded up and there was damage to the bricks below the window.

Toledo police say they have reached out to the owners but have not heard back at this time.

