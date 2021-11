Neighbors say bullets traveled through windows and walls at the apartment complex on Bennett Road near West Alexis Roads.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two women are safe Wednesday after bullets flew through their west Toledo apartments earlier in the morning.

The victim tells police they woke up around 5 a.m. to gunfire and multiple bullet holes in their window.

This happened on Bennett near Alexis.

A neighbor also found several rounds had traveled through her wall as well.