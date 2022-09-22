Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown

The threat was quickly dismissed and classes resumed the same day.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district.

The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat.

After a brief investigation officers cleared the district to resume classes around 1:30 p.m., only half an hour after the call was received.

At 12:54 p.m., an anonymous caller indicated that a possible shooter was in the district. We immediately locked down; officers were dispatched to the district. The district was given “all clear,” and afternoon classes resumed at approximately 1:30 p.m. — Pettisville Schools (@PettisvilleSD) September 22, 2022

School officials have indicated that the Pettisville School District is working closely with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in order to identify the anonymous caller. According the schools' Facebook page, the sherrifs' office has stated that these kinds of calls have not been too uncommon in the general area.

At 12:54 p.m., an anonymous caller indicated that a possible shooter was in the district. We immediately locked down;... Posted by Pettisville Schools on Thursday, September 22, 2022

This is an ongoing investigation.