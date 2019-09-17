The Humane Society of Sandusky County seized 23 animals from the property of a Republic woman, including six severely underweight horses, a miniature donkey, seven sheep and nine rabbits.

Cindy Schock, 38, is due in court for her arraignment at Fremont Municipal Court next Wednesday. She is facing 23 charges of animal cruelty.

The humane society said one mare has gained 180 pounds since being removed from the property. The shelter is paying for the medical care of the horses and has spent $1,100.

The horses will still need more care because of the condition of their feet.

The humane society is accepting donations to help cover the animals' veterinary expenses. You can click here to make a donation online or mail it to:

1315 North River Road

Fremont, Ohio 43420

