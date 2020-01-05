HUNTSBURG, Ohio — Four people were charged after an underage drinking party in Huntsburg Township over the weekend, according to Geauga County Sheriff's office.

After an anonymous call to the Sheriff's Office, officers reported to the scene at Clay Road shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night. There, they found the host, a minor, and three others. According to the host, about 20 people got out through the building's back door before Sheriffs arrived.

One boy, a 16-year-old, was brought to the hospital after passing out from intoxication. According to the police report he has recovered. He and the other two minors were charged with underage drinking, and the host additionally was charged with holding the party and violating the governor's stay at home order.

The fourth person, 21-year-old Steven Hostetler, was charged with buying alcohol for minors.

RELATED: WATCH: Protesters gather outside Statehouse as Ohio's stay-at-home order extended

RELATED: List: These are the businesses that must remain closed in Ohio's extended stay-at-home order

RELATED: State troopers seeing increase in speeders amid stay-at-home order

RELATED: Ohio's stay-at-home order (now called 'Stay Safe Ohio' order) extended through May 29: Here are the changes

RELATED: Finding quarantine tough? It's especially hard in Cleveland

RELATED: 100 Ohio pastors ask Gov. Mike DeWine to end stay-at-home order

RELATED: Rangers at Cuyahoga Valley National Park issue reminder about parking regulations

RELATED: Protesters rally against state closures at Ohio Statehouse amid coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: VERIFY: Can the president force states to end their stay-at-home orders?

RELATED: Chardon elementary school parents hold virtual father, daughter dance