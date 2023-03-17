Toledo man convicted of charges in two 2022 shootings, one fatal

Amir Hashim, 20, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder by a Lucas County jury Thursday. He was convicted of shooting and killing Phillip Cunningham, 18.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man charged in two 2022 shootings, one of which was fatal, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder on Thursday by a Lucas County jury.

Amir Hashim, 20, was convicted on five of six charges: one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault. He was found not guilty of one count of improperly discharging a firearm.

Hashim was arrested for the first shooting on May 10, 2022, On May 5, 57-year-old Ernest Artis was shot twice by Hashim after an argument on Yates Street near Lagrange, according to police.

Then, he was indicted for the murder of 18-year-old Phillip Cunningham, who was found dead by police on April 25, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the head inside a home in the 2200 block of Lagrange Street.

