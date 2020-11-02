CLEVELAND — The recent headlines are troubling: Yet another local school employee is being investigated for sexual misconduct with a student.

A part-time St. Edward High School wrestling coach was arraigned last Friday on multiple charges stemming from two sexual assault allegations. Daniel Gonsor, 30, is accused of sexually assaulting two teens who were on the school's wrestling team.

Last month, a St. Ed's teacher pleaded guilty to a felony charge accusing him of trying to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex. Patrick DeChant, 32, will be sentenced on February 26, for attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

And last weekend, a Lake Catholic High swim coach was suspended, following allegations of sexual conduct with a student.

"It's sad, it's unfortunate. "it should never happen, and it violates every standard of behavior that in the church and, actually, society we hold," said Bishop Nelson Perez, of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. Perez said the diocese acted quickly to remove the Lake Catholic High coach, and the diocese is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

Meanwhile, what can parents do to safeguard their children? Psychologists say parents should have a conversation with their kids about what are acceptable relationships with adults.

"Letting them know that it's not okay for adults and children to have that kind of relationship is really important -- That that boundary is never crossed," said clinical psychologist Dr. Lisa Strohman.

A recent survey of media reports found that Ohio was fifth in the nation for school employees accused, or convicted of inappropriate relationships with students. The Ohio Department of Education also tracked 39 teacher-student sex cases in 2017. In 2018, that number jumped to 51.

Psychologists say parents should be aware that social media and technology can make kids more vulnerable. They urge parents to monitor their children's behavior online.

"They should tell them that what they do online, they [parents] need to know about it, particularly if it makes them feel bad and they are crossing boundaries they shouldn't be," said Strohman.