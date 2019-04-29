LIMA, Ohio — An OVI checkpoint in Allen County led to multiple arrests on Friday evening.

The checkpoint took place from 6-9 p.m. on State Route 309 between Perry Chapel Road and Thayer Road.

Two OVI arrests were made as a result of the stop, and two other vehicles were diverted. Additionally, one misdemeanor drug arrest and one felony arrest were made by state troopers.

A total of 1,005 vehicles went through Friday's checkpoint.

A suspected impaired driver can be reported by calling #677. The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to never drive impaired or distracted and always buckle your safety belt.