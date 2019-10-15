KENT, Ohio — The North Royalton man accused of prowling on porches at Kent State University sorority houses will face a judge today.

Steven Franzreb, who was arrested late Friday night, is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 1 p.m.

Franzreb, 43, is facing charges of menacing by stalking in connection with several incidents in which he’s accused of lurking on sorority house porches while nearly naked. His alleged actions were captured on a Ring doorbell camera that shows him with words like “LOSER” and “PERVERT” scribbled across his body.

He's also seen in the video talking to somebody on a phone, but police have not yet identified who that person is.

A search into Franzreb’s criminal history shows he was at the center of a public indecency case that happened back in 2017 involving two teens. He was found guilty for that crime and sentenced to five days in jail, a $100 fine and a year of probation.

