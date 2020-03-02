TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo men accused of selling fentanyl are behind bars.

On Monday, Mike Jones, Sr. was sentenced to four years in prison and Mike Jones, Jr. was sentenced to six.

The sentencing comes after four firearms and more than 218 grams of fentanyl were seized during a search warrant.

The fentanyl that was confiscated had a street value of over $43,000.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, illicit fentanyl or fentanyl analogs were involved in 72.6% of overdose deaths in 2018.

