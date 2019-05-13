TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo mother has been charged with endangering children after her 3-year-old daughter called 911 when she wouldn't wake up in the bathroom, following apparent marijuana and liquor consumption.

Aulyrica Arnett, 23, also faces aggravated menacing charges for allegedly threatening officers as she was being taken into custody at her residence in the 800 block of 15th Street, stating, "You guys will get shot just like that off duty officer in Illinois. I hope your kids die."

In a nearly 11-minute 911 call on Friday night, the 3-year-old describes her mother as being in the bathroom and not waking up.

The dispatcher can be heard asking her "Is she awake?" The girl answers, "No, she's asleep."

The dispatcher asks the girl to try to wake her up. "Mom, wake up! Mom, mom, wake up!" the toddler is heard shouting repeatedly.

"Is she still sleeping?" the dispatcher asks. "Is she sleeping on the floor in the bathroom?"

"No, she's on the toilet bowl," the child answers.

The dispatcher tells the child that the police are coming to help her mom, and asks her to try to wake her mother up again.

Police arrived at 11:25 p.m. and knocked on the door with no answer and were advised to kick the door in. The door was hit five times with a sledgehammer with no answer from anyone inside, according to the police report.

Toledo Fire Department responders entered the residence through an open upstairs window and they let the police officers into the residence.

Toledo Fire responders were able to awaken Arnett after several attempts.

Arnett said she smoked weed and drank liquor before falling asleep, and said several other people were at the residence before she fell asleep.

Police observed several empty liquor bottles around the residence.

As police placed Arnett into custody and walked her to the patrol vehicle, she began to try and pull away from the officer, and "became irate, stating, 'You guys will get shot just like that off duty officer in Illinois. I hope your kids die. Meet me when you're off duty, out of uniform.'

'All I did is smoke weed and drink. I did nothing wrong.'"

The child was picked up by her grandmother.

Arnett was booked into the Lucas County jail. She was arraigned Monday morning on charges of endangering children and aggravated menacing.

She pleaded not guilty and was released on an own recognizance bond.