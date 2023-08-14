Police: West Toledo 'Stop N Go' robbed at knifepoint, authorities still searching for suspect

The robbery occurred shortly after midnight early Saturday, police claim.

A west Toledo convenience mart was robbed at knifepoint shortly after midnight Saturday, Toledo police said in a report.

Crews responded to the Stop N Go in the 4300 block of W. Alexis Road at approximately 12:12 a.m. regarding a call for a robbery. Store employees told police a single suspect entered the store, brandished a knife and demanded all the cash from the register.

The suspect then took an undetermined amount of cash and fled west bound on Alexis Road, police claimed. The suspect wore a face covering, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the involved suspect, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.