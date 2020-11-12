Judge grants compassionate release for stepdaughter of ex-pastor convicted child sex trafficking

Alexis Fortune will complete the rest of her 48-month sentence in home confinement.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The step-daughter of ex-pastor Anthony Haynes has been granted compassionate release after pleading guilty to witness tampering in the sex trafficking case against her stepfather earlier this year.

Alexis Fortune, 26, of Toledo, will complete the rest of her 48-month sentence in home confinement.

According to the plea agreement filed for the case, while Anthony Haynes was under federal indictment for sex trafficking of children and child pornography, both Fortune and Anthony Haynes's wife, Alisa Haynes, visited a victim in the case at her apartment in an effort to force her to recant statements she made to law enforcement.

The defendants encouraged the victim into leaving two voicemails on Alisa Haynes’s cell phone, stating that she was never trafficked or victimized by Anthony Haynes.

Both women intended to share the voicemails with the attorney for Anthony Haynes to be used in his trial.