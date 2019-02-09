GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau Of Investigation arrested 444 people for a number of alleged illegal activities at ABC-licensed locations.

Charges for those arrested include alcohol, firearm, drug, and gambling, a news release states. Through four search warrants, the investigation found five firearms, more than 50 fake IDs, and a "various" controlled substances. The team also filed 636 charges. 24 of those were felony charges and 350 were alcohol-related.

According to their public information officer, agents made arrests in Guilford and Forsyth counties. In Charlotte, police recovered a stolen vehicle following a shooting.

Acting head of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, Bryan House said, “By partnering with our local sheriffs and police chiefs, we’re able to maximize our efforts, connect with our communities and make these locations safer for our citizens.”

