Akron jury finds Sydney Powell guilty of mother's 2020 murder

Prosecutors say Sydney Powell hit her mom, Brenda, in the head with an iron skillet before stabbing her almost 30 times in the neck. She faces up to life in prison.

AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury has convicted 23-year-old Sydney Powell for the brutal killing of her mother in 2020.

Powell on Wednesday was convicted of two counts of murder as well as one count each of felonious assault and tampering with evidence. The case dates back more than three years, following the death of Powell's 50-year-old mom, Brenda.

It was March 3, 2020, when Akron police officers found Brenda Powell inside her Scudder Drive home with serious injuries. Both she and the then 19-year-old Sydney were taken to a local hospital, where Brenda eventually died.

The Summit County Medical Examiner eventually ruled Brenda's death a homicide caused by several sharp and blunt force injuries. According to prosecutors, she and Sydney had gotten into an argument before Sydney hit her in the head with an iron skillet and stabbed her almost 30 times in the neck.