Akron police locate stolen 58-foot bridge, Medina County man faces theft charges

The bridge was formerly installed at Akron's Middlebury Run Park. It had been missing for over a month.

AKRON, Ohio — A Medina County man has been arrested and is facing charges for stealing a bridge in the city of Akron.

According to a release from the Akron Police Department, 63-year-old David Bramley of Sharon Township was identified as the person of interest after the 58’ long, 10’ wide, & 6’ high bridge went missing. The bridge was formerly installed at Akron's Middlebury Run Park, but had been removed and stored in a field nearby due to wetland restoration work.

On Friday, Dec. 18 at around 2:45 p.m., police officers in Medina County conducted a search. As they converged on a property, the partially disassembled bridge was discovered.

According to detectives, Bramley paid a local trucking company for a crane service to place the bridge on and off a vehicle that brought it to the Medina County property where it was discovered. Bramley faces felony theft charges.

The entire structure of the bridge was reportedly stolen on Nov. 11.

Nearly one month later, on Dec. 10, the Akron Police Department asked the community on Facebook for help locating the bridge and finding a suspect.

At this time, arrangements are being made to bring the bridge back to Akron in the next few days.

The Akron Police Department reports that it worked with law enforcement officers from neighboring jurisdictions to effectively conduct this search and investigation.

