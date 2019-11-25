AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man was arrested over the weekend after he cut a McDonald's employee with a knife amid a dispute on the cost of his order.

Police say it happened Saturday in the 500 block of E. Market Street just before 4 p.m.

An employee told police that she and the suspect, identified as 63-year-old Darrell Roberts, began arguing over the cost of Roberts' order. Employees asked Roberts to leave, but he refused and brandished a knife.

Employees say Roberts walked around the counter and swung the knife at the employee, cutting her on the forearm. Roberts was quickly escorted from the building.

Police found Roberts in the area of E. Market and Arch streets, where he admitted to officers that he had become upset for allegedly being overcharged for two McDouble sandwiches. Police say he also admitted to having a knife, but claimed he left it inside the restaurant.

Roberts was arrested and charged with felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

The victim was treated for her injuries at Akron City Hospital.