Akron man sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for Barberton flower shop assault

AKRON, Ohio — A 31-year-old Akron man willl be facing at least 20 years in prison for his role in an assault that took place last summer at a Barberton flower shop.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Timothy Williams to 20-to-25.5 years in prison on Tuesday after Williams previously pled guilty to attempted rape, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

Judge McCarty also found Williams guilty of being a Repeat Violent Offender and designated Williams as a Tier III sex offender. If Williams is released from prison, he would have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

On June 22, 2021, Williams entered Caines Flowers, located in the 100 block of Second Street NW, in Barberton. He grabbed an employee, held her at knifepoint, and assaulted her. Another employee walked in and startled Williams, who then ran off.

Police caught Williams a short time later.

“This was a horrible, brutal assault. Williams is a violent person and will spend a significant amount of time in prison for this heinous act,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh in a statement after the sentencing. “I am so very proud of the survivor of this attack. Although she continues to deal with the trauma from what happened, she is strong and I know she will overcome what she has gone through.”