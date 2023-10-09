Toledo businesses robbed, person's bike stolen in incidents over the weekend

Police have not yet said if any of the incidents are being investigated together.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three Toledo businesses were robbed at gunpoint and a person's bike were stolen in four aggravated robberies over the weekend, according to several Toledo police reports.

Police first responded to the 400 block of Ohio Street in north Toledo on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. regarding a weapons call. Upon arrival, a man told police crews a male suspect who was possibly a teenager grabbed his son's bike from the front yard and rode away on it. The man told police he chased and confronted the suspect; the suspect then allegedly brandished a firearm and said, "it is my bike now."

The stolen bike was a Mongoose with bright orange tires and blue lights in the front wheel.

Also on Saturday, police responded to the Lewis Mart in the 4200 block of Lewis Avenue in west Toledo at 8:15 p.m. regarding a robbery. Employees told police two male suspects entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money.

The employees told police they handed over an unknown amount of money to the suspects, who then fled eastbound on Dryden.

A Family Dollar in the 3000 block of Cherry Street in north Toledo was also robbed at gunpoint Saturday, police said. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 9:30 p.m. where an employee told police two suspects entered the store and brandished a firearm. The suspects demanded money and an employee handed over an unknown amount of money.

On Sunday, police responded to a Stop and Go in the 1800 block of Arlington Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 9:15 p.m. According to an employee, three suspects, each armed with handguns, entered the store and demanded money and blunt wraps. The suspects then fled on foot after acquiring an unknown amount of cash, according to the report.

The suspects appeared to be teenagers and were wearing face masks, police claimed.

If you have any information regarding any of these incidents or suspects, police ask that you call or text Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.