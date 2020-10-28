After-hours club shut down after city of Toledo filed a complaint over reported shooting

The club had been closed for a year after the city filed a complaint stating there was criminal activity there. The establishment was able to reopen in September.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An after-hours club on Toledo's east side is temporarily shut down after the city filed a complaint stating the club is a hot spot for criminal activity.

The club's located at 1326 Kelsey Avenue.

The club had been closed for a year after the city filed a different complaint after numerous incidents were reported there including excessive noise, gunshots fired, drug abuse, disorderly conduct, assaults, felonious assaults and fighting.

The club was recently able to reopen in September because the padlock order expired.

Then on Oct. 25, the Toledo Police Department was called to the club after a report someone had been shot.

Home surveillance video captured the moment the shots rang out and a man is seen stumbling out of the building appearing to be hurt.

After this weekend's shooting, the city filed a new complaint against the building's owner earlier this week.

On Wednesday morning, Toledo Municipal Court approved the city's temporary restraining order, forcing the business to close pending a hearing scheduled next week.

Neighbors said they'd like to see a legitimate business there instead.

"Somebody's going to die over there. That's what I'm afraid of. I don't want it to be somebody in the neighborhood, you know," said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified. "The city needs to shut it down permanently. I don't know why they let these after-hours go anyway. They're illegal."

A hearing has been scheduled for the city's motion for a preliminary injunction next Thursday.