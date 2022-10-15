Child abuse preventable say experts at Lucas Co. agency following deaths of two children

Within the span of six days, two children are dead from blunt force injuries in the Sylvania area, something experts say is preventable.

In the most recent case, a father is accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter.

In the other, a 3-year-old boy's death has been ruled a homicide following injuries sustained while he was in the care of his mother's boyfriend.

Christie Jenkins, CEO of the Lucas County Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center said cases like these are 100 percent preventable, if people know how to recognize the signs.

"Paying attention to cues and see if your child feels weird about someone. Pay attention. Does this person have any sort of background where they have been in trouble for assault or domestic violence, because that's a huge red flag," said Jenkins.

She says one of the most important things parents can do is to talk to their children.

'"We have to have those rich conversations. Like 'is it ok if I leave you here?' 'Do you feel comfortable being with this person?'," said Dr. Jenkins.

The Lucas County Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center is not just for victims.

Jenkins says people with abusive tendencies have to be able to get help too so they know when to walk away.

The CEO said the abuse prevention center is the only agency in northwest Ohio that treats the whole family. She believes that it's everyone's duty to know the signs of domestic violence and prevent it.

The deaths of the two children both occurred in suburban areas not typically associated with violent crimes.

Anthony Genna is in custody after the death of five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna.

Sylvania police responded to a home in Sylvania on Wednesday after getting a call that the baby was having a hard time breathing.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died of blunt force trauma.

This tragedy comes just one week after the death of 3-year-old Declan Hill who died from blunt force injuries allegedly sustained while in the care of his mother's boyfriend Michael Kitto in Sylvania Twp.

If you are aware of child abuse you can call 419-213-CARE (2273) in Lucas County or Child Help USA National Child Abuse Hotline – 1-800-422-4453.