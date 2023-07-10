Adrian man shot in the leg, hospitalized late Sunday

Police said the victim was treated and released from a hospital.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Police in Adrian are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a person late Sunday, resulting in a hospitalization.

According to Adrian police, crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of N. Main Street regarding a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim told police he was walking in the area of Tecumseh Street and Erie Street when an unknown suspect shot him.

First responders transported the victim to the hospital, where he was treated and released, police claimed.

Authorities continue to search for the suspect. If you have any information regarding this incident or suspect and have not yet made a statement to police, you are asked to contact APD detectives at 517-264-4808. You can also submit information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

