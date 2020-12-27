Adrian police seek clues in Christmas Eve stabbing that left 1 man injured

A fight between 2 men took place at a residence in the 600 block of Finch Street, leaving 1 man stabbed twice.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian police are seeking information regarding a fight and stabbing on Christmas Eve that left a man injured.

On Thursday at 8:01 p.m., Adrian police were called out to the 600 block of Finch Street in the city of Adrian for a report of a stabbing.

A preliminary investigation determined there was a fight between two men inside a residence, where a 31-year-old man was stabbed twice.

The male victim was transported to Toledo Hospital with unspecified injuries. An unknown man suspect left on foot before police arrived.

Adrian police were assisted at the scene by the Adrian Fire Department.