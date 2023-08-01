Adrian police searching for man accused of assaulting two people with machete

Witnesses told police the suspect entered a homeless encampment and began arguing with several people before attacking a woman with a machete.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Adrian police are searching for a man accused of attacking two people with a machete early Saturday.

Witnesses told police the suspect, who authorities later identified as Jonathan Andrew Gregory, 44, entered a homeless camp in a wooded area east of Dollar General in the 1200 block of N. Main. Gregory began arguing with people in the camp, who then asked him to leave. Gregory then allegedly struck a woman in the arm with a machete.

When a second person came to defend the woman, the suspect also struck him with a machete.

Police responded to the scene and located both victims with severe lacerations to their arms and hands, according to a press release. First responders treated the victims at the scene and transported them to the hospital for further treatment.

Authorities searched the area but did not find Gregory, police said.

Lenawee County Prosecutors issued a four-count felony warrant for Gregory Tuesday morning. This included two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder and two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Police described Gregory as a white man standing at 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He has brown eyes and closely cropped or shaved head. According to officials, Gregory was formerly a resident of Tecumseh, Mich. and is now homeless.

Police provided the following photo of Gregory.

Authorities said Gregory should be considered dangerous. If you see him, you should immediately call police via 911.

Police also asked anyone with information regarding this incident, or any witnesses who have not yet made a statement to police should contact Officer Jeremy Powers at 517-264-4808 or via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.