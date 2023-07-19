Adrian drug bust leads to two arrests

Officers found a 'substantial' amount of narcotics inside a home.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Two people were arrested Tuesday in Adrian, Mich., after authorities executed a search warrant on a home and recovered narcotics.

Michigan State Police RHINO detectives served the warrant in the 400 block of Church Street in Adrian, according to a news release. The MSP Emergency Support Team made the initial entry and secured the property.

Law enforcement officers confiscated a "substantial quantity" of narcotics and discovered multiple firearms. Two suspects found inside the home were arrested. They have not been identified and charges have not been revealed.

Other agencies that assisted include the MSP K9 Unit, Lenawee County Sheriff's Office and Adrian Police Department.