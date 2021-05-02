Adam Coy pleads not guilty in death of Andre' Hill; bond set at $3 million

Coy was indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty.

A former Columbus police officer has entered a plea of not guilty in the shooting death of Andre' Hill last year in northwest Columbus.

Adam Coy was arraigned on charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty Friday afternoon.

A judge set Coy’s bond at $3 million. He was also ordered no contact with witnesses or other police officers.

On Dec. 22, Coy and another officer were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Oberlin Drive.

Though neither officer turned on their body-worn cameras, a 60-second rollback with no audio was captured Coy approaching an open garage with Hill inside. Authorities later said Hill was at the home visiting a friend.

Hill emerged from around a vehicle with a cell phone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible. Seconds later, Coy took out his gun and fired at Hill.

Though the audio was not recorded, the second officer told investigators Coy yelled "there’s a gun in his other hand" before opening fire.

Hill was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police did not find a weapon at the scene.