Crime

2 men accused of killing 72-year-old in east Toledo

Anthony Perry, 20, was arrested and a warrant was issued for Robert Mackay, 21.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was arrested and charged with murder and a warrant was issued for another man in connection to the shooting death of a 72-year-old male in east Toledo Saturday night. 

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Navarre Avenue around 10 p.m. on reports of a person shot. When crews arrived on the scene, they found Robert Pedelose, 72, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. 

Pedelose was hospitalized at St. Vicent Medical Center, where he later died. 

Anthony Perry, 20, was arrested Sunday and a murder warrant was issued for Robert Mackay, 21.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. 

