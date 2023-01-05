Findlay woman accused of stabbing person late Sunday

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A Findlay woman is behind bars and accused of stabbing another woman on Sunday night.

Findlay police received a call just after 11 p.m. about a stabbing incident on the 5-00 block of Putnam St., just south of W. Main Cross St. Officers say that's where they found the female victim with a single stab wound to the left side of her torso.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She is expected to be okay.

The suspect, Rhonda Jones, of Findlay, was arrested by police after being located on the 6-00 block of W. Hardin St.

Charges for Jones include felonious assault and tampering with evidence.