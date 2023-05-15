TPD: 9-year-old boy shot multiple times with BB guns at West Toledo Library parking lot

The boy was unlocking his bike at the Sylvania Avenue library branch Thursday when three suspects shot him with BB guns, according to a police report.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A trip to the library turned into a nightmare for a Toledo boy Thursday.

A 9-year-old boy was unlocking his bike from the bike rack at the West Toledo Branch Library on May 11, when teenagers shot him several times with BB guns, the boy's mother told Toledo police when filing a report that night.

The boy said he did not know the shooters. He described the three male suspects as 13 or 14 years old and said they wore jeans. Two were wearing blue shirts and the third was wearing a black shirt.

The boy was struck at least two dozen times by the alleged shooters. The boy's family shared photos on social media of the marks, which covered his upper back as well as a few spots on his neck, shoulder and lower back.

Officers searched the surrounding neighborhoods for the suspects, the report said, and the boy's mother said a security guard was at the library. However, it is unclear if police have identified any of the suspects or a motive for the assault.

If you have any information that may help police find the individuals responsible for the assault, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

Editor's note: The above story has been changed to reflect an error regarding the month that the incident was reported to have occurred.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.