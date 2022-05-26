9 men indicted in southeast Ohio human trafficking case involving minors

The investigation from the Attorney General's office started in August 2021.

MORGAN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Nine southeastern Ohio men were indicted on charges related to sexually abusing minors, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Thursday.

Yost's office said in August 2021, the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received information that Rusty Campbell, of McConnelsville, was trafficking a minor in exchange for money, methamphetamine and other favors.

During the investigation, officials say they also discovered Campbell was having sex with additional minors, creating child pornography and participating in an online group sharing explicit videos that show child sexual abuse.

Campbell was arrested and indicted on one count of rape, five counts of human trafficking, 27 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Yost's office said the task force turned the focus of its investigation on others involved, resulting in several arrests and indictments in Morgan County:

Daniel Charles - indicted on one count of human trafficking, 20 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and compelling prostitution

Caleb Clemens - indicted on one count of human trafficking, corruption of a minor and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Cody Dingey - indicted on one count of human trafficking and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Dustin Harlow - indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Matthew Haynes - indicted, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Sentenced to three years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender upon release

Tyler Matheney - indicted on one count of human trafficking, three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Brian O'Neil - indicted, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of importuning. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2.

Dean Smith - indicted on eight counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor