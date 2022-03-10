8-year-old accused of macing classmates, staff at Toledo school

The girl now faces criminal charges after the Wednesday incident at Toledo Preparatory Academy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 8-year-old girl is facing criminal charges after police say she used a can of mace to assault classmates and faculty at her school.

The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday at Toledo Preparatory Academy when, police say, the girl was involved in a fight with another student.

The girl pulled a can of mace from her backpack and maced several students and faculty, police said.

The school's administration dismissed school for the remainder of the day.

The girl was arrested and charged with safe school assault, police said.