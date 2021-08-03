Van Wert County man arrested for alleged sexual contact with girls

FBI and other law enforcement investigated 71-year-old John Charles Coy for eight months.

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — A 71-year-old Van Wert County man was arrested last week for allegedly having sexual contact with minors.

John Charles Coy was taken into custody Thursday after a search warrant was executed at his son's home, where he was known to reside. He was interviewed by law enforcement and denied any allegations against him.

According to the FBI, an initial tip was received in November 2020 by Marion police alleging Coy had engaged in sexual contact with minors and produced child sexual abuse material. Ohio BCI and the FBI, Cleveland Division, Toledo Resident Agency assisted in the investigation.

Search warrants were obtained for social media platforms, cell phone service providers and digital storage providers over the past eight months. Authorities say multiple images were obtained of what appear to be prepubescent females.

The search of Coy's home and subsequent interview led to a probable cause arrest for receipt and/or distribution of child pornography.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with a child who has interacted with Coy to contact the FBI at 1-877-324-6446 if they feel any interactions could have been sexually inappropriate or was an attempt to groom a minor.