71-year-old man found fatally shot in Euclid after 14-year-old pulled over with his car in Pennsylvania

EUCLID, Ohio — A 71-year-old man was found fatally shot in his Euclid home after a 14-year-old was pulled over driving his car in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

According to Euclid Police, Pennsylvania State Police pulled over a 14-year-old driver in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning. State Police proceeded to call Euclid PD, suggesting that they check on the owner of the car. While doing so, Euclid PD discovered 71-year-old Larry Anderson deceased from a gunshot wound.

The 14-year-old is currently in custody in Pennsylvania with Euclid PD working to get him extradited back to Euclid. It is not currently known if there is any relationship between the suspect and the victim.