7 sentenced for conspiring to launder nearly $12 million from online romance scams

The group of co-conspirators laundered more than $11.8 million of proceeds but did not conduct the scams.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The last of seven people in central Ohio involved in the laundering of money from online romance scams was sentenced on Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio, 38-year-old Kwame Yeboah was given 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release for laundering more than $1.7 million through bank accounts in his control.

Authorities say Yeboah and the other six co-conspirators did not conduct the actual online scamming, but they laundered more than $11.8 million of the proceeds.

The other defendants convicted and sentenced include:

Robert Asante, 39, Canal Winchester: 60 months in prison

Eric Ahiekpor, 52, Lewis Center: 36 months in prison

Edward Amankwah, 45, Westerville: 48 months in prison

Uriah Lamdul, 30, Columbus: 24 months in prison

Mohamed Toure, 28, Columbus: 18 months in prison

Alexis Wellington, 32, Canal Winchester: Term of probation

The scams involved individuals who created several profiles on online dating sites. After establishing relationships, the scammers would request money, provide accounts information and directions where to send it.

Authorities say these accounts in part were in the names of the co-conspirators, their family members and their companies. The co-conspirators then worked to move the proceeds from the United States to Ghana.

As part of their sentences, the co-conspirators will pay the approximate $11.8 million in restitution.

Toure was also sentenced for money laundering as part of an unrelated COVID fraud scheme.

Another person submitted a fraudulent application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan which was approved and $110,000 was sent to Toure’s bank account. He then laundered the funds to conceal the fraud proceeds.

Ahiekpor was also sentenced for wire fraud for his role in defrauding the program. In June 2020, he obtained a fraudulent $150,000 for his business and spent the funds on two boats, an outboard motor and a trailer.

Authorities say Ahiekpor committed part of his fraud scheme while on pretrial release for his money laundering charges, meaning he will serve for wire fraud after he completes his laundering sentence.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio says you can report online romance scams and other internet crimes at ic3.gov. They are also sharing the following tips for flagging these scams:

Be careful what you post and make public online. Scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target you.

Beware if the individual seems too perfect or quickly asks you to leave a dating service or social media site to communicate directly.

Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family or requests inappropriate photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.

Beware if the individual promises to meet in person but then always comes up with an excuse why he or she can’t. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, for whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious.

Never send money to anyone you have only communicated with online or by phone. Never provide your financial information or allow your bank accounts to be used for transfers of funds.