64-year-old Toledo man carjacked by three men carrying guns

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was carjacked early Sunday morning when police say multiple suspects approached him with weapons.

Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Spring Grove Avenue in east Toledo about 3:30 a.m. The victim told officers three males with rifles robbed him after he parked his truck outside his home.

According to a police report, the suspects were driving a blue Chevrolet Impala. The victim told police the suspects pointed their guns at him and ordered him to the ground.

The victim refused and told police the suspects stole his keys and wallet, and took off with his truck. He was not injured.

The victim's Chevrolet Avalanche was recovered a short time later in the 100 block of Elgin Avenue.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.