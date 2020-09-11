$60K worth of suspected fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Wood County

An Illinois man faces up to 23 and a half years in prison and a $45,000 fine for felony charges from the bust and operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Charges have been filed against an Illinois man after approximately $60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl was found in a hidden compartment in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol filed the charges after initiating a traffic stop in Wood County. During the stop, more than 4 pounds of suspected fentanyl was found in a hidden compartment in Guillermo Moreno's vehicle.

Moreno, 39, of Chicago was booked into the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession and trafficking of fentanyl, first-degree felonies, and operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment, a fourth-degree felony.

The traffic stop began as a following too close violation on the Ohio Turnpike. On Nov. 3 at 10:05 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped Moreno. According to authorities, undisclosed criminal indicators were observed. Officers asked for consent to search the vehicle and it was granted.

During the search, an aftermarket modification adding a hidden compartment to the vehicle was found and inside was the fentanyl.

A bill making it illegal to design, build, construct, modify, or alter a vehicle to create or add a hidden compartment to transport or hide controlled substances was passed in 2012. Senate Bill 305 also prohibits the operation of these vehicles with knowledge that the compartment is meant to be used to conceal or transport controlled substances.

