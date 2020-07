Floyd Barton has been indicted for the murder of Dennison Bowen. James Smith and Bowen were shot and killed back in June, according to police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 60-year-old man was arrested July 8 on a murder charge regarding the Ravine Park Village shooting in June. Floyd Barton, 60, was indicted on July 16.

Police say Dennison Bowen, 39, and James Smith, 39, were shot at the Ravine Park Village in east Toledo on June 22.

Police say Bowen and Smith were on different sides of a dispute. Barton was arrested on charges of the murder of Bowen.

Barton is the father of Smith, according to police.